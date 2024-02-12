In Pictures: President Akufo-Addo’s visit to Grenada

Advertisement
President Akufo-Addo visited Grenada, at the invitation of Prime Minister, Hon. Dickon Mitchell, as the Guest of Honour for the 50th Independence Anniversary of Grenada, from Monday, 5th February, to Wednesday, 7th February 2024.
As part of his visit, President Akufo-Addo delivered an address to the Parliament of Grenada.
He also held bilateral meetings with Prime Minister Mitchell and paid a courtesy call on the Governor-General, Her Excellency, Dame Cécile La Grenade.
“Ghana and Grenada are in the process of considering and will soon approve visa-exemption and waiver agreement,” he revealed.
As Guest of Honour at Grenada’s 50th Independence Anniversary Celebrations, President Akufo-Addo summed up his message thus, “Do not allow your energies to be sapped by either the failures of the past or the challenges of today. Embrace today’s challenges as opportunities for a brighter tomorrow. Redefine your sense of national responsibility and remove any doubt some may continue to harbour about the ability of the black man or woman to manage his or her own affairs. I urge you to devote yourselves to the freedom and welfare of Grenada and the peoples of the Caribbean.”
