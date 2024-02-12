In Pictures: President Akufo-Addo’s visit to Grenada

President Akufo-Addo visited Grenada, at the invitation of Prime Minister, Hon. Dickon Mitchell, as the Guest of Honour for the 50th Independence Anniversary of Grenada, from Monday, 5th February, to Wednesday, 7th February 2024.

As part of his visit, President Akufo-Addo delivered an address to the Parliament of Grenada.

He also held bilateral meetings with Prime Minister Mitchell and paid a courtesy call on the Governor-General, Her Excellency, Dame Cécile La Grenade.

“Ghana and Grenada are in the process of considering and will soon approve visa-exemption and waiver agreement,” he revealed.